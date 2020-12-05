AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,000 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 160.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Covanta by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Covanta by 300.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.