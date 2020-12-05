Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) Insider Euan Fraser Sells 924,947 Shares

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) insider Euan Fraser sold 924,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £2,127,378.10 ($2,779,433.11).

Euan Fraser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Euan Fraser sold 117,649 shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £270,592.70 ($353,531.09).

Shares of LON AFM opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Friday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc has a twelve month low of GBX 96.10 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 296 ($3.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of £241.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

