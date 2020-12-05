Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.81. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 4,419 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

