Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.81. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 4,819 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

