Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Ally Financial worth $60,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ally Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.