Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDRX. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 884,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,963,000 after acquiring an additional 758,892 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3,698.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 388,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 363,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $688,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

