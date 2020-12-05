Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 633,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,702 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $62,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allegion by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

ALLE stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

