Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.30.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$44.08 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$30.40 and a 1 year high of C$47.49. The firm has a market cap of C$49.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

