Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

