Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020 // Comments off

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.