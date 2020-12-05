Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AKRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market cap of $989.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.63. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,512,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,056,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 165,472 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.