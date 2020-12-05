Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Securities cut Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

AGYS stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.44. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 60.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

