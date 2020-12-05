AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AerCap by 19.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AerCap by 44.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AerCap by 111.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 141,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.77 and a beta of 2.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

