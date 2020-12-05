Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in November

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.0 days.

ANNSF opened at $171.70 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $194.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $143.66.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANNSF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.