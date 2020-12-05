AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Raised to $39.50 at SVB Leerink

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $32.50 to $39.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.56.

AHCO stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -582.24 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

