AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.56.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.24 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AdaptHealth by 220.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,952,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.