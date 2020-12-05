Acusphere, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acusphere, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUS) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACUS stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Acusphere has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

About Acusphere

Acusphere, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cardiovascular drugs. It offers Imagify (perflubutane polymer microspheres), a cardiovascular drug that evaluates myocardial perfusion and detects coronary artery disease. It provides Imagify as an injectable suspension.

