AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in November

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ACUIF stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

