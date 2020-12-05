AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in November

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ACUIF stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54.
About AcuityAds
Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.