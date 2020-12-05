Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATV opened at $20.76 on Friday. Acorn International has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. Its direct sales business platform markets and sells products directly to consumers through its Internet/e-commerce sales platform, and outbound marketing platform.

