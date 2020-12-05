Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ATV opened at $20.76 on Friday. Acorn International has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.
Acorn International Company Profile
