ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACIW. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,360.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

