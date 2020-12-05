Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $45.42 on Friday. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

