AA plc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AATDF)

AA plc (OTCMKTS:AATDF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AA in a report released on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AA’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of AATDF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. AA has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

