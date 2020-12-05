9,507 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $118,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in AtriCure by 35.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

