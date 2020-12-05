9,470 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

