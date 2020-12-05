9,200 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $1,257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,631 shares of company stock worth $7,166,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ATB Capital raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

