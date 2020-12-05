9,100 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.