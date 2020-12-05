8,995 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Axos Financial by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Axos Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

