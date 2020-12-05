7,300 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $1,164,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,005 in the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

