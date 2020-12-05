7,207 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in AGCO by 833.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

In related news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $99.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

