64,421 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 64,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 809,014 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSEC opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

