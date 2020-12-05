62,694 Shares in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,074 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,467,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,524,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 987,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.91.

WPX opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

