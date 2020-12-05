41,240 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

PBCT opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

