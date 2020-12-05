348,167 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,691,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,181,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,510,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,462,000.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHNG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

