3,058 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,727,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,884,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 0.89. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

