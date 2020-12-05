23,573 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

WSC opened at $21.58 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 134.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,907 shares of company stock worth $8,303,048 in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

