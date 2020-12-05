19,625 Shares in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.64% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

