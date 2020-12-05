1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $7.40. 1847 Goedeker shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 34,563 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.85.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.