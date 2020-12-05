1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:GOED) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $7.40. 1847 Goedeker shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 34,563 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85.

1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:GOED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

