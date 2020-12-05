1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:GOED) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $7.40. 1847 Goedeker shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 34,563 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85.
1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter.
1847 Goedeker Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOED)
1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.