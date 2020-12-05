137,855 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,444,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 355,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,767,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 219,955 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,135,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 491,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

ENLC stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.65. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

