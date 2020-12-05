13,095 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter valued at $15,744,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at about $6,722,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 48.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at about $2,234,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 3.26. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.46 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

