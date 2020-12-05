12,300 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,227,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $31.41 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

Several research analysts have commented on VIR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $114,111.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,911.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $241,338.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,508 over the last 90 days.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.