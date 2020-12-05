$0.33 EPS Expected for SWK Holdings Co. (NYSE:SWKH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NYSE:SWKH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SWK.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.