Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $460.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $402.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.88.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $413.54 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $925,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,675 shares of company stock valued at $97,597,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.