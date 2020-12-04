Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $380.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZM. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.88.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $413.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.51 and a 200-day moving average of $342.93. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,675 shares of company stock worth $97,597,029. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $407,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after buying an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $4,476,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

