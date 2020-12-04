Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $435.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $435.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $421.88.

Shares of ZM opened at $413.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.18, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.93. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,675 shares of company stock valued at $97,597,029. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

