Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $265.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. Goldman’s solid position in worldwide announced and completed M&As will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification helps Goldman sustain growth. The company’s cost management efforts continue to support bottom line growth. Moreover, with strong liquidity, Goldman carries a low credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Though, legal issues, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede top-line growth, the company’s steady capital deployment activities keep us encouraged. Recently, the bank resolved 1MDB allegations agreeing to pay more than $2.9 billion.”

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.62.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $235.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average of $204.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

