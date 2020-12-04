Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to “Hold”

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HT. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

HT stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.45.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

