Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Sell Rating for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.56.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.