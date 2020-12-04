Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Erwin Hymer Group buyout has boosted Thor’s position in the European market. The company’s rising cash flow from operations and investor-friendly moves boost investors’ confidence. Cost cut initiatives by the company amid the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to aid the margins. Towable recreational vehicles (RVs) have been gaining traction globally and are expected to keep growing in the future, thereby aiding Thor’s prospects. However, high debt levels of the firm play a spoilsport. Also, supply chain disruptions in the European market remain a cause of concern. The fear of a second wave of coronavirus looms large, which may impair Thor’s earnings. Also, stiff competition within the RV industry, high cost of raw materials and tariff woes in China are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on THO. Truist reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.64.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

