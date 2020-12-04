Zacks Investment Research Lowers FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

FTSI stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.21. FTS International has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 365,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,807,982.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,591,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,145,492.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in FTS International in the first quarter valued at $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FTS International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FTS International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

