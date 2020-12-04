Zacks Investment Research Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $371.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

